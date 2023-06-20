Tyreek Hill warns Falcons’ RB Bijan Robinson about Vic Fangio’s defense

The Miami Dolphins will host the Atlanta Falcons this summer for joint practices before the two teams clash on August 11th at Hard Rock Stadium. Atlanta has had an impressive offseason, adding rookie running back Bijan Robinson. to a young offensive nucleus that includes wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, and quarterback Desmond Ridder.

On the latest episode of Tyreek Hill's podcast, "It Needed to be Said," the 8th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft joined Miami's pro bowl wide receiver to discuss the draft process, Reggie Bush's Heisman, who the NFL's worst team is, their top-5 running backs, and what Robinson should prepare for when he comes to South Florida.

Here's what Hill had to say:

⚠️ Bulk Up For The Fins⚠️ @cheetah warns @Bijan5Robinson to beef up for the new look Vic Fangio-led @miamidolphins defense



The Fins Face Off Against the Falcons Aug 11



ALL NEW EPI OF #ITNEEDEDTOBESAID OUT NOW FT. @Bijan5Robinson @cheetah @AttyJu



LINK IN BIO ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Mdbabn0hly — It Needed To Be Said (@cheetah_podcast) June 19, 2023

“I ain’t gonna lie, when y’all come up here to Miami, man, that defense is looking right, boy! Vic Fangio got that defense looking nasty upfront, now. You might want to beef up. Get up to 230-235 now.”

Like in years past, the Dolphins will participate in joint practices again this summer, and marquee matchups are plenty. For example, how will Fangio's defense hold up against Atlanta's run game? Who will stop third-year tight end, Kyle Pitts? Jalen Ramsey vs. Drake London (eye emojis). And, of course, how will the Falcons contain Miami's high-octane offense featuring wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

Plenty of questions will be answered when the two teams meet in August, but for now, we can only speculate on what's in store for Bijan Robinson and the Dirty Birds when they fly south to Florida. #GetYourPopcornReady

What are your thoughts on what Tyreek Hill had to say about Vic Fangio's defense? What matchups are you looking forward to when the two teams meet for joint practices in August? How do you feel about the Miami Dolphins' odds heading into the 2023 season? Let us know in the comments section below!