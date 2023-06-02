6/2/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; another linebacker earns recognition!

Many fans were surprised when linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel re-signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason after taking multiple free agent visits with other teams around the National Football League, however new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio saw something in the young defender and went to bat for his return to Miami.

That investment seems to already be paying dividends, as Van Ginkel was awarded the orange practice jersey at today's OTA session, becoming the second linebacker to do so after Duke Riley was also spotted in the brightly colored threads last week.

Van Ginkel has been cross-training at inside linebacker this offseason, a move that has been necessitated by Miami's lack of depth in the unit. According to one prominent media member, however, Van Ginkel was working as an outside linebacker for the session he was recognized for today.

It will be interesting to see how Van Ginkel is used throughout the 2023 season, but he's already off to great start during the Dolphins' voluntary organized team activities!

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!