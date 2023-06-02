Dolphins draft 2023: Three picks sign contracts

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday morning the signing of three of the team’s four 2023 NFL Draft selections. Running back De’Von Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins, and tackle Ryan Hayes are now all under contract, leaving just second-round pick, cornerback Cam Smith, to come to terms with the team. The news comes as the Dolphins received $13.6 million in salary cap space on Friday, following the post-June 1 release designation from cornerback Byron Jones.

Achane was the 84th overall pick by Miami this year, a third-round pick. He spent three seasons at Texas A&M, where he ran for 2,376 yards over his career. He also recorded 554 receiving yards with 28 combined touchdowns. He also worked as a kick returner during his college career. Achane was also an All-American at 100-meter and 200-meter distances in track.

Higgins was the 197th overall pick, a sixth-round selection. He spent four years at Stanford as a wide receiver, catching 119 passes for 1,380 yards with six touchdowns. The Dolphins are moving him from wide receiver to tight end.

Hayes was the 238th overall selection, a seventh-round pick. He played four years at Michigan, appearing in 40 games with 30 starts. He played left tackle throughout his college career.

Miami is holding their final day of Organized Team Activities on Friday. The team will hold their minicamp June 6-8.