ESPN ranks Miami Dolphins roster as second-best in NFL

Mike Clay of ESPN has been grading each position group of every team in the National Football League this offseason and the Miami Dolphins’ individual rooms have been placed at the top, or near the top, of most rankings.

On Thursday, Clay released his final overall team rankings, and the Miami Dolphins came in second for the entire league, sitting just behind the Philadelphia Eagles — the defending NFC Champions — by a fraction of a percentage point.

The Dolphins checked in with the best defense on paper according to Clay — scoring high marks at every defensive position outside of the linebacker group — while ranking as the 11th best offense behind strong grades for their wide receiver and quarterback rooms. Clay did list Miami’s tight end room as the worst in the league, yet the Dolphins still ranked in the upper third of NFL offenses.

All in all, while these rankings are fun to look at during the dog days of (almost) summer, they don’t mean all too much if the team doesn’t put it together when the whistle blows and actual meaningful football games are being played in roughly three months.



Regardless, the Dolphins have come a long way in a short amount of time, and however you feel about Miami’s general manager Chris Grier, you must give him credit for turning this team into a legitimate contender in the AFC East.

Can the Dolphins make even more noise beyond competing for the division title? If Mike Clay of ESPN is to be believed, they sure can.

