Coach Mike McDaniel assesses Miami Dolphins’ progress in mandatory minicamp

The Miami Dolphins had six sessions of organized team activities throughout late May and June before the mandatory minicamp on June 6-8.

Last week’s camp marked the last practice session until the team reports for training camp in late July. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about his team’s progress as the mandatory minicamp wrapped up on June 8.

“I’m very, very happy, as happy as I could be I think with where we’re at right now,” McDaniel said. “We have a lot of good players that have ambitions to be great. A lot of people have high expectations for this team. So what does that mean? That means, in my opinion, and I think as I’ve observed, our shared team’s opinion, is that means we need to put our best foot forward and go to work each and every day.”

The Dolphins officially begin preparing for the season in late July and begin the preseason with a game against the Atlanta Falcons. Miami will also play the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans before the regular season begins against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.

“Now in front of us, we have an extended period of time off where they’re going to have to count on each other to stay in shape and be in training camp shape,” McDaniel said, “Now, we had a tremendous time off period and had a very good training camp last year. So again, it just means checking the box but for a goal-oriented team, I’ve seen people transfer their emotions the right way, which is into the work and into their investment.

“We have a tight team now because, shared sacrifice.”