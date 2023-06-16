Miami Dolphins 2024 free agents: Who is entering the final year of their contract?

The mid-June NFL calendar is fairly empty, with the Miami Dolphins having already completed their offseason training program, including all their organized team activities and minicamp. Training camp in next up for the team, opening in late July, followed by August’s preseason and September’s start to the regular season. Following this off month, the 2023 season will be the primary focus for the Dolphins, but the front office will also be looking toward the 2024 offseason.

And the Dolphins will have several decisions to make this summer, throughout the season, and immediately after the season ends. The team is scheduled to have 35 players who will see their contracts expire after the 2023 season ends. While there has been a lot of focus on defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and a potential contract extension and on center Connor Williams, who skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp camp, the players entering the final year of their current contract could be key players this year.

Add in that Miami is, according to OverTheCap.com, is estimated to be $31 million over the salary cap next year, and there will be tough decisions. There are, of course, ways Miami can change things with regards to the cap, like re-working contracts for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Jerome Baker, and cornerback Xavien Howard to free up some cap space, giving the Dolphins option to make offseason moves. But, those cap-deferment moves also have to include whatever the team is going to do to re-sign any potential free agent they want to keep after this season.

Here are all of the Dolphins players entering the last year of their contract, along with their current average per-year salary, according to OverTheCap.com:

Connor Williams, center - $7 million

Christian Wilkins, defensive lineman - $3.9 million

Braxton Berrios, wide receiver - $3.5 million

Austin Jackson, tackle - $3.4 million

Dan Feeney, offensive lineman - $3.3 million

Alec Ingold, fullback - $3.3 million

Zach Sieler, defensive lineman - $2.9 million

Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback - $2.8 million

Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker - $2.7 million

Isaiah Wynn, tackle - $2.3 million

Robert Hunt, guard - $2 million

Nik Needham, cornerback - $1.8 million

DeShon Elliott, safety - $1.8 million

Eric Saubert, tight end - $1.7 million

Salvon Ahmed, running back - $1.5 million

Raekwon Davis, defensive lineman - $1.4 million

Cedric Ogbuehi, tackle - $1.4 million

Justin Bethel, cornerback - $1.3 million

Robbie Chosen, wide receiver - $1.3 million

Kendall Lamm, tackle - $1.3 million

Tyler Kroft, tight end - $1.3 million

Malik Reed, linebacker - $1.2 million

Jake Bailey, punter - $1.2 million

Myles Gaskin, running back - $1.2 million

Brandon Jones, safety - $1.2 million

Geron Christian, tackle - $1.1 million

River Cracraft, wide receiver - $1.1 million

Elijah Campbell, cornerback - $1 million (RFA)

Freddie Swain, wide receiver - $1 million (RFA)

Blake Ferguson, long snapper - $0.9 million

John Lovett, fullback - $0.9 million

Robert Jones, guard - $0.8 million (RFA)

Trill Williams, cornerback - $0.8 million (RFA)

Verone McKinley, safety - $0.8 million (ERFA)