Miami Dolphins 2024 free agents: Who is entering the final year of their contract?

The mid-June NFL calendar is fairly empty, with the Miami Dolphins having already completed their offseason training program, including all their organized team activities and minicamp. Training camp in next up for the team, opening in late July, followed by August’s preseason and September’s start to the regular season. Following this off month, the 2023 season will be the primary focus for the Dolphins, but the front office will also be looking toward the 2024 offseason.
And the Dolphins will have several decisions to make this summer, throughout the season, and immediately after the season ends. The team is scheduled to have 35 players who will see their contracts expire after the 2023 season ends. While there has been a lot of focus on defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and a potential contract extension and on center Connor Williams, who skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp camp, the players entering the final year of their current contract could be key players this year.
Add in that Miami is, according to OverTheCap.com, is estimated to be $31 million over the salary cap next year, and there will be tough decisions. There are, of course, ways Miami can change things with regards to the cap, like re-working contracts for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Jerome Baker, and cornerback Xavien Howard to free up some cap space, giving the Dolphins option to make offseason moves. But, those cap-deferment moves also have to include whatever the team is going to do to re-sign any potential free agent they want to keep after this season.
Here are all of the Dolphins players entering the last year of their contract, along with their current average per-year salary, according to OverTheCap.com:
Connor Williams, center - $7 million
Christian Wilkins, defensive lineman - $3.9 million
Braxton Berrios, wide receiver - $3.5 million
Austin Jackson, tackle - $3.4 million
Dan Feeney, offensive lineman - $3.3 million
Alec Ingold, fullback - $3.3 million
Zach Sieler, defensive lineman - $2.9 million
Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback - $2.8 million
Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker - $2.7 million
Isaiah Wynn, tackle - $2.3 million
Robert Hunt, guard - $2 million
Nik Needham, cornerback - $1.8 million
DeShon Elliott, safety - $1.8 million
Eric Saubert, tight end - $1.7 million
Salvon Ahmed, running back - $1.5 million
Raekwon Davis, defensive lineman - $1.4 million
Cedric Ogbuehi, tackle - $1.4 million
Justin Bethel, cornerback - $1.3 million
Robbie Chosen, wide receiver - $1.3 million
Kendall Lamm, tackle - $1.3 million
Tyler Kroft, tight end - $1.3 million
Malik Reed, linebacker - $1.2 million
Jake Bailey, punter - $1.2 million
Myles Gaskin, running back - $1.2 million
Brandon Jones, safety - $1.2 million
Geron Christian, tackle - $1.1 million
River Cracraft, wide receiver - $1.1 million
Elijah Campbell, cornerback - $1 million (RFA)
Freddie Swain, wide receiver - $1 million (RFA)
Blake Ferguson, long snapper - $0.9 million
John Lovett, fullback - $0.9 million
Robert Jones, guard - $0.8 million (RFA)
Trill Williams, cornerback - $0.8 million (RFA)
Verone McKinley, safety - $0.8 million (ERFA)
Loading comments...