The Miami Dolphins have 5 players on Pete Prisco’s Top-100 NFL Players List

It’s that time of the NFL season when we fill the void between now and the start of training camp with meaningless lists and other content to get us through these dark times. So, let me start by saying; I’m not upset about Pete Prisco’s NFL top-100 players list, I’m just a little disappointed.

Yes, five Miami Dolphins players landed on this prestigious(?) list, but there were a handful of players that I believe should’ve been placed among the NFL’s #elite. First, let’s start with which players did make the list.

The first player on Prisco’s list, and the one ranked the highest, was Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Here’s what he had to say about Miami’s play-making wide receiver, who ranked No.14 on his list.

“In his first season with the Dolphins, he again showed off his big-play skills. Hill had a career-best 119 catches for 1,710 yards. He’s talking 2,000 yards this season, and who can doubt him?”

Next on the list was newly acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Prisco had him at No. 16 on his top-100 players list.

“He was traded by the Rams to Miami this offseason, but not for talent reasons. He still plays at a high level and can do a lot of things for a defense. He will be special in the Vic Fangio defense.”

Third on Pete’s top-100 list at No.62 is third-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who, despite having fewer receptions than his rookie year (104) — where he broke the record for catches in a single season — he finished with more yards (1,356) and touchdowns (8). He also had an insane 18.1 yards per catch. Here’s what he had to say:

“In his second season, he proved to be the perfect complement to Tyreek Hill, adding more speed to the offense. He had 75 catches with eight going for touchdowns, and his 18.1 yards-per-catch average was better than Hill’s average of 17.”

Next, at No.74, was defensive tackle Christian Wilkins who had the best season of his career. #PayTheMan

“He followed up his solid 2021 season with his best one in his four years in the league. He has eight sacks from the interior the past two seasons, but he also had 33 pressures last season.”

Last but certainly not least was Dolphins’ outside linebacker, Jaelan Phillips, who landed at No.95 on Prisco’s list. He admits this will likely be the lowest we ever see Phillips moving forward.

“I think he will be much higher on this list next year. He is a star in waiting. The ability is there.”

Honorable Mentions include Tua Tagovailoa, Jevon Holland, and Terron Armstead.

Houtz’s Take: I agree with Prisco’s five players, but you could make a case for all three honorable mentions. QB1 Tua Tagovailoa looked like one of the best quarterbacks in football when healthy, passing for over 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns. He finished the year as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in all of football. And his deep ball was a thing of beauty. He may not have made the top 100, but based on Prisco’s honorable mentions, he does believe he’s a top-10 QB.

Left tackle Terron Armstead is one of the best tackles in the game today, despite him missing a handful of games down the stretch. Was his injury enough to keep him off this list? Prisco believes so. And then Jevon Holland, arguably one of the best safeties in the game today. There’s no doubt in my mind he will take the next step under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Prisco does believe he’s an honorable mention, but I think CBS and the rest of the league are sleeping on the man we call Snowman.

Xavien Howard also belongs on this list (IMO) despite having a down year playing on two bad groins. And if Howard deserves to be an honorable mention, Kader Kohou also belongs in the discussion. Even Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb deserves to be an honorable mention but to each his own.

What are your thoughts on Pete Prisco’s top 100 players? Do you agree with the five Dolphins players that made the list? What about his honorable mentions? Who would you have added to your top 100 players list? Let us know in the comments section below!