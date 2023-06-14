Which of the Dolphins UDFA’s do you expect to surprise everyone?

Every year immediately following the NFL draft the next flurry occurs. Every NFL team scrambles to sign the best undrafted free agents that fit their needs. Our own Miami Dolphins have been one of the teams that seem to do some of their best work with undrafted guys. Kader Kohou is the guy that jumps out from last season. Due to injuries last season, the undrafted free agent wound up playing a bigger role for the defense last season than I suspect any of the coaches wanted. Kohou wound up representing himself well overall. possibly earning a bigger role going forward.

The NFL is a league that centers around its stars but the undrafted players still play a massive role in the NFL overall. Last season's opening day 53-man rosters for all of the NFL teams included 486 undrafted players. That number equals nearly 29 percent of all the players in the league.

So tonight's question is which of our undrafted free agents will rise above the rest and make the roster or maybe even take on a significant role on the team this coming season and why? If you do not think any of them will make the roster we want to know that as well and why.

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-