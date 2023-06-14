WATCH: Can the new additions along Miami’s offensive line improve the unit or will it be the same old Dolphins?

The 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, and although Miami fans are confident that this year’s Dolphins roster is one of the best this team has seen in quite some time, a few questions still remain. One of the largest questions surrounds the big boys up front on the offensive line.

Did the Dolphins do enough this offseason to field an improved offensive line once the regular season kicks off in just under three months?

Miami didn’t spend big bucks on any marquee additions, but they did bring in some bargain bin finds who, with any luck (and good coaching), will help to shore up the protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa while opening up running lanes for running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., and rookie De’Von Achane.

One of general manager Chris Grier’s earlier additions was that of guard Dan Feeney. Feeney most recently played ball on a one-year deal for the New York Jets, but was originally a third round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 29-year-old will look to compete with Liam Eichenberg and others for the starting left guard gig.

Another former New York Jets offensive lineman made his way to Miami this offseason – this time at the right tackle position. Cedric Ogbuehi – a former first round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals – joins the Dolphins looking to earn his spot on the roster at the right tackle position, but also has experience playing left tackle as well.

Isaiah Wynn – another former first round selection – comes to Miami after playing five seasons for the New England Patriots. Recent rumors have Wynn suiting up as the starting left guard in practices for the Dolphins while Liam Eichenberg mans the center position in place of Connor Williams who is skipping activities in hopes of a new deal with Miami. Wynn has mostly played left tackle in his career, but does have some snaps at right tackle as well.

The Dolphins seemingly still want things to work out with their own high draft picks Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, but these additions hint that the leashes may be short if either man struggles in training camp or when the season officially kicks off.

In the latest episode of Dolphins Detail on YouTube, Jake Mendel and Marek Brave discuss Miami’s offensive line and give their opinions on why this unit could make or break the 2023 season for the Miami Dolphins. Like and subscribe for more great Dolphins content!