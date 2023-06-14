Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

What releasing James Robinson means for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

New England made three total moves on Monday, including releasing the running back it had just signed in free agency.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

How much was the New York Jets 2023 schedule to credit for their defense’s success? Were they better against backup quarterbacks? - Gang Green Nation

Is the Jets’ defense likely to regress?





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Opinion: Ed Oliver’s ankle injury contributing factor in 2022 pass rushing output - Buffalo Rumblings

Oliver may not have been fully back to form right after the month he missed to injury last season

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

John Harbaugh on J.K. Dobbins’ Future With the Ravens: ‘We Want Him Back But Who Knows the Future?’ - Baltimore Beatdown

Dobbins expressed uncertainty in regards to his future with the Ravens. Harbaugh did the same.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

One thing that was holding the Steelers offense back the most in 2022 - Behind the Steel Curtain

One stat shows the Steelers struggles to put the ball in the end zone better than others.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Giovani Bernard may be gone from the game, but he will never be forgotten by Bengals - Cincy Jungle

The former Tar Heel standout made a lasting impression on the Queen City.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns logo: Team has their official new dog (not Dawg) logo - Dawgs By Nature

The Browns logo contest ended with just two finalists remaining

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Houston Texans inducting J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor - Battle Red Blog

J.J. Watt will be the third member of the Houston Texans Ring of Honor.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

DeAndre Hopkins concludes visit with Tennessee Titans, will meet with New England Patriots next - Music City Miracles

The Titans reportedly had a "successful visit" with DeAndre Hopkins





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars QB coach Mike McCoy thinks Trevor Lawrence has gotten better - Big Cat Country

Several Jacksonville Jaguars offensive and defensive coaches met with the media for a roundtable to discuss Trevor Lawrence and more





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor reset the running back market, NFL.com reports - Stampede Blue

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is set to become a 2024 free agent

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Fans believe Sean Payton will lead Denver Broncos back to playoffs - Mile High Report

In our recent fan survey we saw a lot of confidence in Sean Payton bringing the playoffs back to Denver in 2023.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: J.C. Jackson on field at OTAs, going through drills - Bolts From The Blue

Many fans assumed Jackson would start the season on the PUP, but he aims to be ready for the start of the season.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders 2023: Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is impressing his teammates - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell earning praise from the defense during mini camp





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

In 2022, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton used his physicality and football IQ to make a statement - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s second-year linebacker had a standout season, making big plays in the biggest moments

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Saquon Barkley’s ‘sit out the season’ threat rings hollow - Big Blue View

Barkley knows the Giants have the leverage in contract talks, and that not playing hurts him more than the Giants in the long run





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Would You Rather: Jalen Hurts or Josh Allen as your Madden 24 QB? - Bleeding Green Nation

The new EA Sports cover star from Buffalo or the most handsome and talented player in the league out of Philadelphia?





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys 2023 training camp: Kicker, offensive line, ‘Texas Coast’ among questions - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys roster heads into 2023 training camp with a few questions including offensive line and kicker.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Sam Howell has been developing good chemistry with tight ends and Jahan Dotson in practice. - Hogs Haven

On the latest Trap or Dive Podcast, ESPN’s John Keim discussed who Sam Howell has developed the most chemistry with during open practice sessions.

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Three reasons to be optimistic about Packers WR Jayden Reed - Acme Packing Company

My numbers didn’t like Reed, and I think he was a reach, but there are plenty of numbers that disagree with me.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Why Lions rookie Hendon Hooker’s ceiling is NFL franchise quarterback - Pride Of Detroit

Tennessee writer Terry Lambert explains to us why Detroit Lions third-round pick Hendon Hooker has a legitimate chance at being an NFL franchise quarterback.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Quarterback Tiers and the Path for Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron

A thorough examination of Mike Sando’s QB Tiers and what they could mean for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Report: Danielle Hunter to skip mandatory mini-camp - Daily Norseman

His contract is now, officially, a thing

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

PFF says Saints will win less than ten games in 2023 - Canal Street Chronicles

PFF predicted the Saints will go under their 9.5 win total for 2023.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

To unlock their offensive potential, the Falcons will need to start faster in 2023 - The Falcoholic

Atlanta’s splits from the first half to the second half last year tell a story.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 90 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2023 season.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Buccaneers bring in free agent kicker - Bucs Nation

Rodrigo Blankenship will be at Buccaneers minicamp to compete for the kicking job

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers Running Backs: How would you split the carries in 2023? - Niners Nation

McCaffrey will be the guy, but the depth behind him will be depended on to keep him that way.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Budda Baker is present at Arizona Cardinals mandatory minicamp - Revenge of the Birds

While Baker has requested a trade, he will be at the camp for the Arizona Cardinals.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Optimism in the air that Seattle Seahawks will be a 10+ win team in 2023 - Field Gulls

Will the Seahawks finish with a better record than they did in 2022? Many fans think so.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Why the Rams really had to trade Jalen Ramsey and start over at corner - Turf Show Times

Young talent could prove they’re up to the task for 2023