Robbie Chosen poised for a noteworthy role with the Miami Dolphins

Robbie Chosen knew he wanted to return to South Florida this offseason and may find himself impactful in Mike McDaniel’s downfield offense.

Chosen, 30, wasn’t on Miami’s radar but wanted to join the Miami Dolphins after a seven-year career that featured time with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals.

“His agent reached out to us and him being a South Florida guy, he wanted to come play at home,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier explained. “So as we kind of worked through it and talked with his agent, we told him we wanted him to come in and spend some time with him and get to know him. So he and I talked one day for about an hour-and-a-half and he got Mike [McDaniel] for over an hour.”

Fantasy football’s sleeper season has begun but don’t hit snooze on what Anderson could accomplish in an offense looking to replace more than 100 targets after wide receiver Trent Sherfield joined the Buffalo Bills and tight end Mike Gesicki signed with the New England Patriots.

“It was a conversation that was very, honestly, fulfilling for me,” Anderson said of talking with McDaniel. “I felt that, over the years, a lot of things that he’s noticed about my game, what I’ve gone through, what I’ve been working toward, he’s noticed that and made that very evident.

“It felt good to finally hear that from a coach, a great coach, too. A coach that’s had a lot of success and knows what it takes to be successful. Our conversation, we really connected.”

The Dolphins signed former Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and River Cracraft will enter year two in an offense that finished sixth in yards per game last season.

That said, Chosen averaged more than 10 yards per reception in six of his seven seasons, making him a perfect match for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who led the league in yards per attempt last season.

Of the 29 deep targets Chosen Anderson has seen the last two years, only five were catchable. (caught all for 212 yds/2 TD)



Last time he dropped a catchable deep ball was five seasons ago (1).



Glimmer of hope: Tua had 2022's highest adjusted deep ball completion rate. — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) June 13, 2023

Chosen caught 95 of 136 targets for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns with Teddy Bridgewater behind center in 2020 playing for the Panthers. He saw 110 targets in 2021 and was traded to the Cardinals midway through the 2022 season.

While Chosen only caught 20 balls last season, his quarterbacks included Baker Mayfield, Colt Mccoy, Trace McSorley, and David Blough. Chosen hasn’t been a threat in recent years, but defenses react differently when Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are on the field.

The Dolphins didn’t expect to sign Chosen this offseason, but that shouldn’t lower expectations or distract from the fact that his skillset puts further pressure on opposing units looking to contain an offense that averaged 265.5 passing yards per game last season.