Whats on your summer BBQ menu this year?

Now that summer is in full swing for everyone and the kids are at home making us crazy we pivot towards things like vacations and summer get-togethers. Whether those are get-togethers with friends, family, or neighbors many of those gatherings also include some outdoor cooking, grilling, or smoking or for short just good ole BBQ!

Most of you by now are aware that I grew up in S. Florida but also spent an extended period of my life in Texas before recently returning to live in the Gainesville Florida area. In Texas, BBQ consists of everything with a focus on beef, especially brisket. In Florida, and most of the South for that matter it's more focused on pork with a little of everything else mixed in, including some seafood of course. As far as up north, I have no idea what they are doing up there.

So tonight’s question of the day is what are your go-to things that you like to grill or smoke outdoors? Do you have a “specialty”? What about recipes? Do you have any foolproof ways of cooking this or that which you think trumps all the others that you would like to share? Do you have some recipes for sides that go with the things you cook on the grill/smoker that blow everyone away? What about secret brines, marinades, or sauces? Is it something in your technic that sets your recipe apart from the rest?

Please give us your favorites/best recipes/ideas in the comments section below-