Where will Dalvin Cook play in 2023? Dolphins favored to add running back

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, making the team’s 2017 second-round draft pick a free agent. A South Florida native, Cook is believed to be interested in playing for the Miami Dolphins, and the Dolphins are thought to want to add him to the roster. While money and contract length details will ultimately decide if a deal can be made, the Dolphins appear, based on the rumors and speculation, to be the favorites to acquire Cook’s services for 2023.

And, according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are also the betting favorites to land Cook. Asking “For which NFL team will Dalvin Cook take his next regular season snap?” DraftKings Sportsbook installed the Dolphins at +125, with a $100 bet paying $125 should Cook play for Miami this year.

The next closest team is the Denver Broncos, who are listed as +500. The New York Jets (+900), Buffalo Bills (+900), and Dallas Cowboys (+1000) round out the top five in terms of odds.

Will the Dolphins land Cook? Will someone else jump ahead of Miami to sign the running back?