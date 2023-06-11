You picked the Miami Dolphins Wins and Losses!

Last week I listed all of the games for our Miami Dolphins and asked you to predict the wins and losses from the list below.

As usual, you came through with flying colors, and below are some of your answers-

Jef1651 sees a solid 13 and 4 record.

WIN 9/17- @ New England Patriots WIN 9/24- Denver Broncos LOSS 10/1- @ Buffalo Bills WIN 10/8- New York Giants WIN 10/15- Carolina Panthers LOSS 10/22- @ Philadelphia Eagles WIN 10/29- New England Patriots WIN 11/5- @ Kansas City Chiefs WIN 11/19- Las Vegas Raiders LOSS 11/24- @ New York Jets WIN 12/03- @ Washington Commanders WIN 12/11- Tennessee Titans WIN 12/17- New York Jets LOSS 12/24- Dallas Cowboys WIN 12/31- @ Baltimore Ravens WIN TBD- Buffalo Bills 13 - 4

habibhamidi sees 14 and 3!

W 9/10- @ Los Angeles Chargers (Dolphins should have won last yr and now come in with a better team, a new elite DC who knows Herbert well.) W 9/17- @ New England Patriots (The Dolphins offense has to carry them bc defense has yet to gel but will be enough to beat the Pats) W 9/24- Denver Broncos (Vic Fangio is going to be extra motivated and plus has all intel on the Broncos. And Fins are better team) L 10/1- @ Buffalo Bills (I say they lose this one bc the d has not jellied but it would be super close) W10/8- New York Giants ( Fins take out frustration on the Giants who are over rated imo. ) 10/15- Carolina Panthers (This should be a sign win with both d and o showing up to put on a show) W 10/22- @ Philadelphia Eagles (I like this match up for Fins. They can take away top 2 wr and put pressure on Hurts with uber athletic DE. Fins offense relies on big plays to win) W 10/29- New England Patriots (Fins too much for the Pats at home) W 11/5- @ Kansas City Chiefs (Dolphins win this for Tyreke. He puts on a show. Nothing about KC d tells me they are containing Fins o. Put Ramsey on Kelsey and spy on Mahomes with Holland) W 11/19- Las Vegas Raiders (Raiders are a mess. Jimmy G should be on IR by now. Davis knows he needs to move on from McDaniels) L 11/24- @ New York Jets (Jets pull this one out. Motivated Rodgers is going to have a huge season. Jets get a couple of to and hold on by running Hall. Only contingency is Jets oline) W 12/03- @ Washington Commanders (No stability at Qb and the d is eroding. I don’t see any problems for the Fins in this one) W 12/11- Tennessee Titans (This one is interesting but Fins pull it off. If Henry is having a monster season and d is living up, the Titans can be a problem. But I like the Fins more in this one) W12/17- New York Jets ( Not losing to the Jets twice. Especially, when #1 seat in Afc is up for grabs.) W 12/24- Dallas Cowboys (D is going to be amazing in this game as the Cowboys can’t handle Miami Pass rush) L 12/31- @ Baltimore Ravens (They lose a close one to the Ravens as Lamar goes off) WTBD- Buffalo Bills (The nightmare of losing 4 straight to Bills is going to get the Fins up for this game. Plus it’s for the division and playoff seating which means a lot)

DolphinsKings1 also sees around 13 wins.

1 @ Chargers W 27-20 2 @ Patriots W 23-13 3 BRONCOS W 36-20 4 @ Bills L 30-31 5 GIANTS W 38-20 6 PANTHERS W 41-10 7 @ Eagles L 27-29 8 PATRIOTS W 28-13 9 @ Chiefs L 34-31 10 BYE 11 RAIDERS W 31-19 12 @ Jets L 27-29 13 @ Commanders W 24-13 14 TITANS W 26-21 15 JETS W 24-20 16 COWBOYS W 27-24 17 @ Ravens W 37-33 18 BILLS 31-28 W 13-4 AFC East Champions (#1 Seed) They are Super Bowl ready!!!! FINSUP!!!!

Bill Moody is a bit more pessimistic with somewhere between 10 and 12 wins.

9/10- @ Los Angeles Chargers (W) 9/17- @ New England Patriots (L) 9/24- Denver Broncos (W) 10/1- @ Buffalo Bills (L) 10/8- New York Giants (W) 10/15- Carolina Panthers (W) 10/22- @ Philadelphia Eagles (?) 10/29- New England Patriots (W) 11/5- @ Kansas City Chiefs (L) 11/19- Las Vegas Raiders (W) 11/24- @ New York Jets (W) 12/03- @ Washington Commanders (W) 12/11- Tennessee Titans (W) 12/17- New York Jets (L) 12/24- Dallas Cowboys (L) 12/31- @ Baltimore Ravens (?) TBD- Buffalo Bills (W) That’s 10W, 5L and 2?... so that puts us between 10-7 and 12-5.

dcdolphins thinks we are in for a very solid 15 win season!

1 @ Chargers W 2 @ Patriots W 3 BRONCOS W 4 @ Bills L 5 GIANTS W 6 PANTHERS W 7 @ Eagles L 8 PATRIOTS W 9 @ Chiefs W 10 BYE 11 RAIDERS W 12 @ Jets W 13 @ Commanders W 14 TITANS W 15 JETS W 16 COWBOYS W 17 @ Ravens W 18 BILLS W 15-2 OVERALL

KHo56 thinks we will go 11 and 6 but still hopes for 20 and 0.

9/10- @ Los Angeles Chargers (W) 9/17- @ New England Patriots (L) 9/24- Denver Broncos (W) 10/1- @ Buffalo Bills (L) 10/8- New York Giants (W) 10/15- Carolina Panthers (W) 10/22- @ Philadelphia Eagles (L) 10/29- New England Patriots (W) 11/5- @ Kansas City Chiefs (L) 11/19- Las Vegas Raiders (W) 11/24- @ New York Jets (W) 12/03- @ Washington Commanders (W) 12/11- Tennessee Titans (W) 12/17- New York Jets (L) 12/24- Dallas Cowboys (L) 12/31- @ Baltimore Ravens (W) TBD- Buffalo Bills (W) Puts us at 11-6. But that can’t be right. 20-0 baby!

Call_for_the_Priest’77 sees a 12 and 5 regular season record with a loss in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

1) @ LAC (W 27 - 24) [Revenge game for Tua and co. Tua / Herbert debate becomes electric!] 2) @ NE (W 34 - 14) [Miami’s revenge for years of Foxborough domination will not end this year!] 3) vs. DEN (W 35 - 10) [Another solid outing. D coming into stride with win over heat baked DEN] 4) @ BUF (W 24 - 20) [HUGE WIN! Miami leaves nothing on the sidelines. Focal point here on] 5) vs. NYG (L 23 - 17) [Inexplicable sloppy play after dynamite in BUF. Team will get back on track] 6) vs. CAR (W 37 - 9) [Defense avenges Giants loss with medieval rage!] 7) @ PHI (W 30 - 20) [We knew we were good before this. Now the world knows. Turning point!] 8) vs. NE (W 28 - 10) [Hoodie is melting and hot October Miami heat is no answer for him!] 9) @ KC (L 26 - 24) [Game for the ages despite the loss. Last min. drive winner by Mahomes. Damn!] 10) vs. LV (W 40 - 7) [O and D brutalize hapless Raiders. Josh McDaniels fired after game] 11) @ NYJ (L 17 - 14) [Great rivalry game but Refs blow it at the end! 2nd and last time O < 20] 12) @ WSH (W 33 - 8) [Another great bounce back game over a weak opponent] 13) vs. TEN (W 28 - 10) [Poor Tannehill is once more a crash test dummy upon his ret. to Miami turf] 14) vs. NYJ (W 34 - 13) [DEATH to any Miami fan who thinks the Jets will sweep us this year!] 15) vs. DAL (L 24 - 21) [Remember, it’s Dec. by now... We should have won but O goes sour late] 16) @ BAL (L 24 - 21) [See #15 re December. Our only losing streak. Figures it would be in Dec.] 17) vs. BUF (W 21 - 17) [BUF SWEEP! Division is ours! No better way to enter the playoffs!] Prediction ‘Facts’: - Overall Record: 12 - 5 // Home: 7 - 2 // Road: 5 - 3 // DECEMBER & JAN!!: 4 - 2 - Avg. Points For = 27.53 // Avg. Points Against = 16.24 // Net Difference = +11.29 - Miami goes 8 - 2 in first ten games! That’s been a while! - Only one losing streak for the season (DAL / BAL in weeks 15 and 16). That’s been a while too! - First division title since 2008! - Miami goes the year without playing in any overtime games though there will be several close calls Playoff Predictions: AFC Seeding: 1) KC (13 - 4) 2) MIA (12 - 5) 3) JAX (11 - 6) [JAX wins head-to-head tiebreaker over CIN] 4) CIN (11 - 6) 5) BUF (11 - 6) [BUF wins head-to-head tiebreaker over LAC] 6) LAC (11 - 6) 7) NYJ (10 - 7) Wildcard Week 1: #2 (MIA) over #7 (NYJ)!! // #6 (LAC) over #3 (JAX) // #4 (CIN) over #5 (BUF) Division Week 2: #1 (KC) over #6 (LAC) // #2 (MIA) over #4 (CIN) Conference Week 3: #1 (KC) over #2 (MIA) Superbowl: KC over SF, 27 - 21

BxBruce thinks the team is at best a 10 win team.

9/17- @ New England Patriots - W 9/24- Denver Broncos - W 10/1- @ Buffalo Bills - L 10/8- New York Giants - W 10/15- Carolina Panthers - W 10/22- @ Philadelphia Eagles -L 10/29- New England Patriots - W 11/5- @ Kansas City Chiefs - L 11/19- Las Vegas Raiders - W 11/24- @ New York Jets - L 12/03- @ Washington Commanders - W 12/11- Tennessee Titans - W 12/17- New York Jets - W 12/24- Dallas Cowboys -L 12/31- @ Baltimore Ravens - L TBD- Buffalo Bills - W Saw someone write “if they stay healthy…” When have they ever stayed healthy? Armstead has never played a full season. Mostert and Wilson couldn’t stay healthy last year. Tua will get hurt without protection on the blind side and without a true #1 RB. There will be injuries on defense, just like last year. They stay healthy, all bets are off. But, more likely, it’s 10-7, at best.

The consensus seems to be somewhere north of 10 wins with no one having less than double-digit wins. Let's hope things go the way of the optimist this season but we have all been bit by that bug before only to be disappointed. We will all see the truth when things get real next fall and winter.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite comments (and even some that I disagree with) be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The questions post will be posted during the week with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening as well as other random evenings.