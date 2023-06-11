Report: Dalvin Cook is looking for a “significant contract” in free-agency

The Miami Dolphins and Dalvin Cook have flirted with each other for some time now, but recent news suggests that may be coming to an end.

Cook, born and raised in South Florida, was officially released by the Minnesota Vikings last Friday, making him a free agent this offseason. As per Tom Pelissero (via Dov Kleiman) on Twitter, Cook is looking for a “significant contract” in free agency this offseason, and won’t sign a deal worth $4-5 million.

So, what does this mean for the Dolphins?

Well, the organization is absolutely interested in signing Cook, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter last week.

However, although general manager Chris Grier is one to take big swings, they generally don’t come at running back. Grier has skimped on the position for years now, and that’s not likely to change. So, with Cook reportedly demanding a pretty penny, the Dolphins may remove their hat from the ring here.

Currently, the Dolphins have Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane (R), Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Christopher Brooks on their roster at running back. Cook is undoubtedly more productive than any of the names on that list, but he’d also be the most expensive. Last season, Cook racked up 1,173 yards on the ground and 295 through the air, with 10 total touchdowns.

