ESPN’s Jeff Darlington would not be surprised is Dalvin Cook is signed by the Miami Dolphins

Unable to find a trade partner for the four-time Pro Bowl running back, the Minnesota Vikings announced that Dalvin Cook was released from the team on Friday.

Shortly after his release, Cook posted a picture on Instagram of him celebrating at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. On Thursday, Cook shared a big run he ripped off against the Dolphins last October.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Dolphins and Denver Broncos were two teams expected to have interest in the four-time 1,000-yard rusher.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

That said, ESPN NFL Reporter Jeff Darlington, who spent six years covering the Dolphins for the Miami Herald, added that he believes Miami signing Cook is a real possibility.

“It is amazing that this is a possibility,” Darlington said on ESPN’s NFL Live. “I can piggyback off the Adam Schefter report to talk about the fact that it does feel like Denver and Miami are still the front runners for Dalvin Cook’s services with Miami as the clear front-runner. Why? We talk about smoke and fire when Delvin Cook puts a picture of him [on Instagram] at Hard Rock Stadium celebrating a day ago when he’s about to hit free agency.

“This is just a situation where I think Dalvin Cook fits perfectly in Miami and it would surprise me if he doesn’t end up in Miami at this point”

The Dolphins already have five running backs that could theoretically make the team’s Week 1 roster after re-signing the entire 2022 running back room and drafting Devon Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The rumors and reports linking Cook to the Dolphins aren’t going away and the franchise has the money the acquire the running back. Considering Miami’s depth at the position and a handful of players on the roster who are looking for new contracts, it’s up for debate if acquiring Cook is the most effective way for general manager Chris Grier to use the franchise’s remaining cap space.