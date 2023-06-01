What should the Miami Dolphins do with the extra cap space?

With the post-June 1st release of corner Byron Jones today the Miami Dolphins have, according to overthecap.com, $14,914,327 in cap space going forward into the rest of the offseason. Along with Jones’ cut, there will be a variety of other cuts made around the league both today and in the coming days/weeks as teams look to clear cap space or to make room for another player.

Now the Phins front office must decide what to do with the additional cap space. The team could now afford to make another splash signing, or more than one smaller signing, or choose to hold onto all or some of the money for when injuries strike during the season, or any combination of the three. There is also an advantage to holding onto as much cap money as possible as any cap space not spent by the end of the 2023 season can be rolled over into 2024.

So tonight’s question of the day is what would you like to see your Miami Dolphins do with the additional cap space that they created today? Do you hope that they go after one of the bigger names on the free-agent market or some other smaller names to fill holes or provide depth? Would you like to see them hold onto the cash giving themselves a buffer if an injury hits an important position?

Please give us your answer below and any thoughts as to why in the comments section below-