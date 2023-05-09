2023 NFL schedule: How many primetime games should the Dolphins receive?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

The NFL is putting the final touches on the 2023 regular season schedule, looking to release it on Thursday night. Spread over 18 weeks, all 32 NFL teams will play 17 games and have one bye week, leading to 272 games over the course of the season. Each week will have several primetime games, with the majority of the weeks featuring a Thursday night game, a Sunday night contest, and a Monday night meeting - though some weeks could have double headers or Saturday night games.

In the past, every team was guaranteed at least one primetime game, being scheduled at least on a Thursday night. This year, however, the league has the leeway to give a team no primetime contests, relegating them to only Sunday afternoons. Where as in the past, every team played one Thursday game - unless it was a Thanksgiving game or some other exception - but this season, the league has the flexibility to play a team multiple times on Thursday as well.

All that said, it leads there to be a lot of questions with how the primetime games will be scheduled this year. Will the Miami Dolphins find themselves one of the teams with no primetime contests? Could they be among the teams that receive several chances to play under the lights?

The league seems to have a max limit of five primetime games in a season for any one team, though they could increase that to as many as seven.

Which brings us to our SB Nation Reacts question for today. How many primetime games do you think the Dolphins have in 2023? Vote below and pick out which games you think should be night contests in the comments.

Dolphins 2023 opponents

Home

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Tennessee Titans

Carolina Panthers

Away

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Baltimore Ravens