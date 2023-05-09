NFL schedule release 2023: Dolphins strength of schedule among league’s toughest

The NFL is preparing to release the 2023 regular season schedule in a primetime special later tonight. Throughout the day, we are tracking all the rumors and leaks of the schedule, piecing together the Miami Dolphins’ slate of games for the year. While the when and where for the schedule may not yet be known, the who Miami will be playing is already a lock.

The league rotates inter-divisional matchups each year. This season, the AFC East will be facing the AFC West and NFC East. Along with the three intra-division rivalries, that accounts for 14 of the 17 games each team in the AFC East will play. The remaining three games differ for each team in the division, with the Dolphins set to face the 2022 second-place team from the AFC North, AFC South, and NFC South.

The NFL season will kick off on Thursday, September 7. Traditionally, the defending Super Bowl champion hosts the opening game, celebrating their championship; for this season, the Kansas City Chiefs, after winning Super Bowl LVII, will host the Detroit Lions to start the season.

While we wait for the full schedule release, we can take a look at the Dolphins’ strength of schedule for 2023, using the records for each team from last year.

Home

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

New England Patriots (8-9)

New York Jets (7-10)

Denver Broncos (5-12)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

New York Giants (9-7-1)

Tennessee Titans (7-10)

Carolina Panthers (7-10)

Away

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

New England Patriots (8-9)

New York Jets (7-10)

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Washington Commanders (8-8-1)

Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

The Dolphins’ 2023 opponents’ combined records give them a 158-127-2 mark, or a .554 winning percentage on the year. That gives the Dolphins the second toughest schedule on paper this year, trailing just the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a combined opponent winning percentage of .566. That also does not account for the seeming upgrade the Jets have at quarterback with the addition of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

This could be a gauntlet of a schedule for Miami.