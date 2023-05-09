NFL schedule release 2023: Dolphins opponents ahead of Thursday’s announcement

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule is expected to be released Thursday night in a primetime special. A report on Monday indicated the league was still working to put together the “mega” games, including the opening week primetime games and several of the holiday feature games. The league, later in Monday, however doubled down on the Thursday release, indicating they are making progress toward putting together the entire 2023 slate.

The 2023 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 7. Traditionally, the defending Super Bowl champion hosts the opening game, celebrating their championship; for this season, the Kansas City Chiefs, after winning Super Bowl LVII, should be hosting the kickoff game. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to host a game at London’s Wembley Stadium this season, while the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will each host a team at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kansas City and the New England Patriots are both expected to host games in Germany.

The league has agreed this season to not align games based on away-team conference, as had been done in the past. CBS and FOX will still be allowed to protect some games each week, but every other afternoon game can be moved between the two companies. Games will also be able to be flexed into Monday Night Football slots on ESPN this season.

While we wait for the schedule to be released, we do no the opponents the Miami Dolphins will face in 2023, as well as which games will be home and away. The records indicated below are how the team finished the 2022 season.

Home

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

New England Patriots (8-9)

New York Jets (7-10)

Denver Broncos (5-12)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

New York Giants (9-7-1)

Tennessee Titans (7-10)

Carolina Panthers (7-10)

Away

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

New England Patriots (8-9)

New York Jets (7-10)

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Washington Commanders (8-8-1)

Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

The Dolphins’ 2023 opponents’ combined records give them a 158-127-2 mark, or a .554 winning percentage on the year. That gives the Dolphins the second toughest schedule on paper this year, trailing just the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a combined opponent winning percentage of .566. That also does not account for the seeming upgrade the Jets have at quarterback with the addition of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

This could be a gauntlet of a schedule for Miami.