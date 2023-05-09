ESPN ranks Miami Dolphins quarterback unit as 11th best in NFL

While ranking all 32 quarterback units across the National Football League, Mike Clay of ESPN sent a tweet out Tuesday morning which grades Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the Miami Dolphins quarterback group as the 11th best in the league for the upcoming 2023 season.

2023 NFL Quarterback Unit Ranks and Depth Charts.



Patrick Mahomes paces the field while Washington and Tampa Bay search for a diamond in the rough. pic.twitter.com/vQn6ythmsL — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 9, 2023

Tagovailoa, the newly acquired Mike White and second year player Skylar Thompson rank just outside of the top 10 according to Clay — checking in just behind Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys unit.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, and Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals make up the top three quarterback rooms in the NFL according to this ranking, while Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders pull up the rear.

If you click on the rankings and dig a little deeper, you get Mike Clay’s statistical projection for Tua Tagovailoa’s 2023 season. Clay predicts the 25-year-old to play 15 games, throw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while amassing 3,889 passing yards on 524 attempts (7.42 yards per attempt). He also predicts two rushing touchdowns for Tagovailoa.

Those stats would represent a little regression for the Dolphins quarterback, as he threw for 25 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions in just 13 games started last season. He also threw for 3,548 yards on just 400 attempts (8.87 yards per attempt).

___

Do you think that Mike Clay has Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins quarterbacks ranked appropriately? Do you think that Tagovailoa can avoid regression and repeat the stellar numbers he put up in 2022? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!