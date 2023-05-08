Which Miami Dolphins Draft Pick Do You Think Will Have An Immediate Impact?

First off I would like to apologize to everyone that looks forward to the nighttime threads. Moving to Florida and going back and forth to Texas to wrap things up took longer than I had hoped. We are now here and settled, mostly, in Gainesville. My wife will start work for UF starting Monday and I will be quickly on the prowl for a new opportunity if anyone knows of anything in this area of the state. So now with that out of the way we can move along to the question of the day.

Now that the draft has passed and you have read all of the articles and watched all of the highlights films of the four picks that we had, which of the four draft picks do you expect to have the biggest impact if any on this roster? Why do you think this player will impact the team specifically?

Please give us your answer and thoughts on the pick that you believe will have the biggest impact on the Dolphins roster this coming season in the comments section below-