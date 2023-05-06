Raheem Mostert on his decision to return to Miami: It’s a great time to be a Dolphin

Raheem Mostert is one of six running backs the Miami Dolphins signed this offseason but stands out as the team’s projected starter after setting a new career high with 891 yards in 2022.

Mostert, 31, signed a two-year deal in March after scoring five touchdowns in his first season with the Dolphins. On Tuesday, Mostert was asked about his decision to remain in Miami.

“One of the biggest things for me is my family, so I planted my roots here, as you may know, but also I just want to be back in with the team,” Mostert said. “As far as we’ve gone along last year, I’m itching and ready, especially the pieces that we’ve added during the offseason as well as in the draft. It’s a great time to be a Dolphin, and I’m excited to help as much as I possibly can to get to where we need to get to.”

Miami re-signed Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed — joining Mostert as the group of running backs the Dolphins ended 2022 with. Additionally, the team signed undrafted rookie Chris Brooks from BYU after drafting Texas A&M’s Devon Achine in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“It’s just exciting to get a young guy in there, be able to help him out and stuff like that in this offense and just teach them the ways of what it takes to be a pro,” Mostert said of adding Achine. “That’s the most important thing and also try to help utilize (him) and try to help us win games. That’s the ultimate goal, right? You want a player that comes in and understands his value, and hopefully he’s able to contribute in the way that he feels suits him best, but there’s a lot of work to be done and I know that he’s going to be excited when especially coming in the room with a bunch of guys that are well-established in this offense.”

Mostert was one of the league’s most effective rushers with an average of 4.9 yards per carry — the league’s twelfth-best spot. Wilson, who also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, ranked No. 14 in yards per rush.

Despite the individual success, coach Mike McDaniel abandoned the run at times and as a result, Miami’s average of 99.2 rushing yards per game was the league’s eighth-worst mark.

“I had a talk with [McDaniel] during the exit interviews at the end of the season,” Mostert said. “One thing that he was very apologetic about was the fact that we didn’t run enough and that he was going to do his best to change that for the upcoming year. When he talks like that it just gets me fired up even more like hey, I know I’m getting the ball a little bit more.

“The running back room is going to get the ball a little bit more in regards to touches. It’s a thriller, man. I’m excited and I truly can’t wait for that opportunity when he calls out when we’re getting the ball.”