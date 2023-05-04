Report: Miami Dolphins invite two XFL players to rookie minicamp

As per the XFL’s official media release (and via Ari Meirov on Twitter), the Miami Dolphins are inviting two XFL players, defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun and guard Jack Snyder, to their rookie minicamp (scheduled to start on May 12th).

Akinmoladun played with the St. Louis Battlehawks for the entirety of the 2023 XFL season, recording 14 tackles and one sack in 10 games. He also has prior experience in the NFL, bouncing around the league for three years (2019-2021) with the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets. In five career NFL games, Akinmoladun has four tackles.

Snyder, on the other hand, played with the Houston Roughnecks for the 2023 XFL season. Before that, he spent one season with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL in 2022, but failed to appear in any games.

Both Akinmoladun and Snyder will have the entirety of minicamp (May 12th-May 14th) to impress head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, in the hopes of landing a spot on the Dolphins’ roster. But, with a plethora of names ahead of them, both players have quite the task on their hands.