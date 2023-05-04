WATCH: Breaking down Miami Dolphins 2023 rookie class

When Dolphins’ fans talked the 2023 NFL Draft prior to the selection process’ start on April 27th, Miami biggest needs seemed to be along the offensive line — both right tackle and left guard — and in the tight end room.

So, naturally, when Miami finally made their first pick in the draft on day two, they bypassed all three positions and selected a cornerback — Cam Smith out of South Carolina. To compound the perceived issue, the Dolphins selected a running back — Devon Achane out of Texas A&M — with their second selection just a short while later.

To be clear, most rational fans weren’t upset at the selections themselves — thinking that both Cam Smith and Devon Achane would be solid contributors eventually — yet plenty of people still wondered if the Dolphins could have invested their limited resources into positions that were more pressing needs, adding players who would play larger numbers of snaps once the season kicks off.

How would you have attacked the 2023 NFL Draft if you were Chris Grier and had the ability to alter the Miami Dolphins’ roster at will? Would you have taken an offensive lineman at pick #51? Would you have targeted a tight end at that spot or even in the third round when pick #84 popped on the clock?

Jake Mendel (@jmendel94) and Marek Brave (@mbrave13) welcomed in their guest @BrianCatNFL to discuss all things 2023 NFL Draft and answered those questions and more on the latest episode of Dolphins Detail on YouTube!

