NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere 2023: Dolphins Devon Achane invited to annual event

The 2023 NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere is a continuation of the union’s annual business and marketing event, giving the rookies a chance to meet with leaders in some of the top businesses in the world. This year’s event will be held in Los Angeles from May 18-21. Included in the list of 45 rookies headed to the event is Miami Dolphins running back Devon Achane.

Achane was selected by Miami in the third round of last week’s Draft. Achane played three seasons at Texas A&M prior to entering the draft process. He carried the ball 369 times for 2,376 yards with 21 touchdowns. He also caught 65 passes for 554 yards with five touchdowns over that time.

Last year, NFL Players, Inc., president Steve Scebelo described the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, stating, ““NFLPA Rookie Premiere is an opportunity for partners to engage with tomorrow’s most influential athletes, and we are thrilled to be back in person to help facilitate those introductions and experiences. For the first time as professionals and following in the footsteps of players like Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley and Cooper Kupp, this year’s class will also learn about the business from union leadership as they plan beyond playing careers and strengthen bonds for future success.”

The event typically features early-round draft picks from the offense - making Achane a prime candidate for attendance. This event will also feature an initial picture-taking session to set up the rookie football cards, as well as some other opportunities to see the rookies in their jerseys for the first time.

In 2022, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma attended the event from the Dolphins. Miami’s 2021 representatives included wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, tight end Hunter Long, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa represented the Dolphins in 2020.