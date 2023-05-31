5/31/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; offense leaps into the lead!

The Miami Dolphins hit the practice field again today for another voluntary organized team activity. When it comes to Miami’s orange jersey award — an award given to the team’s best practice player from the prior session — the split between offensive and defensive recipients has been pretty even. Before today, of the four times the jersey has been handed out this offseason, the offense has won it twice and the defense has also won it twice.

Today, the offense once again leapt into the lead when fullback Alec Ingold was given the honor of wearing the orange threads.

Fullbacks aren’t often recognized for their contributions on the field, however Ingold was honored today for his performance from yesterday’s practice. The 26-year-old will seemingly remain an integral part of the Dolphins’ plans on offense in 2023 after logging the first rushing touchdown of his four year career in 2022. He also contributed a receiving touchdown while suiting up for all 17 regular season games.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold

