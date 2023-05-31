What about the Miami Dolphins media?

A lot of us loyal Miami Dolphins fans have long had a problem with the national media. It mostly stems not from how the team is covered as much as it is not being covered enough or from just plain ignoring the team altogether. There are those that will also take shots at the team but I suspect that is a complaint that every single NFL fan base has. There are times, if we are being honest with ourselves when the team just looked like it was being run like a carnival by all of the clowns.

Beyond the national reporters, there are the local media and actual Miami Dolphins beat reporters. Some of the local media that has come out of S. Florida and moved into more of the national media lane have been some of the best reporters out there. Others, those that have left, and some of those that remain are just either not liked or are just terrible at their jobs. Luckily, we here at The Phinsider are not media members but just fans like the rest of you, because that’s a lot of scrutiny for something that we do as a hobby.

So tonight's question of the day is who do you consider the current best media member at covering the Miami Dolphins current or in the past? This could be a designated beat writer for the team or just a general S. Floriday sports writer or even an S. Florida talking head on television or radio. Additionally, what's the flip side of those good/great reporters for you? Who do you find as the worst-beat reporter currently or in the past or just in general the worst person to cover the team in any way, past or present?

Please give us your answers and thoughts on your answers in the comments section below-