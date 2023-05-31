Miami Dolphins set to participate in joint practices with the Houston Texans

We already knew that the Miami Dolphins would be hosting joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons later this year — before the two teams meet on August 11th at Hard Rock Stadium — but that won’t be the only team Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins will be practicing against this preseason.

According to Fox 26’s Mark Berman, the Houston Texans will welcome the Dolphins to their facilities before their week two preseason matchup on August 19th.

NFL source: During the preseason the @HoustonTexans will have joint workouts with the @MiamiDolphins in Houston and with the @Saints in New Orleans. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 30, 2023

Last year, the Dolphins held joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2021, the Chicago Bears and Dolphins had joint practices in the windy city before the two teams met in preseason. Miami also conducted two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons that year.

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about the importance of joint practices and what he’s looking for from his players last August.

“I feel like the biggest thing is I just want the players to go through the emotions of what a joint practice is, especially against a good team. When you’re fortunate enough to practice against a good team, guys want to do well. And in that process, one of two things is going to happen. They’re either going to do well, or they’re not – either way, it’s our job to make sure that they understand that how do you use whatever happens to benefit you moving forward. So I just want to see a group of guys that are committed to this practice, which I think we all see that, and then I want to just play the hand that’s dealt after the fact and after we watch the film.”

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins holding joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans? What matchups are you most looking forward to? Are you rooting for the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers in the finals? Let us know in the comments section below!