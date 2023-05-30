5/30/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; a big time defender joins the party!

When Vic Fangio was hired to be Miami’s new defensive coordinator, many immediately predicted a big step up in production for third-year safety out of Oregon, Jevon Holland. Holland has shown flashes of brilliant play during his first two years in the National Football League, however, the 23-year-old is still waiting for his true breakout season in many people’s eyes.

Will 2023 be that year?

If today’s orange jersey news is any indication as to how well Holland is performing in Fangio’s defensive scheme, then the answer should be a resounding YES!

DJ Jev Holland on the beats today



What’s on @quickdrawjev’s playlist? Drop your predictions ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PiFEkxYWby — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 30, 2023

Jevon Holland was awarded the orange jersey at today’s voluntary organized practice — an award that is given to the team’s best practice player from the previous session. In addition to being adorned in the brightly colored threads, the recipient is also allowed to pick the music that is played during that day’s session.

Holland is the second defensive player to receive the award this offseason — joining linebacker Duke Riley on the list. Jaylen Waddle and Salvon Ahmed are the Dolphins’ offensive players who have worn the orange top as well.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland

