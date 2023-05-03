Evan Silva grades Miami Dolphins draft class as worst in AFC East

Evan Silva of Establish the Run — also a renowned fantasy football analyst — released his post-draft grades for all NFL teams on Monday, and he ranked the Miami Dolphins as the worst draft class in the AFC East. Silva gave the Dolphins a C+ for their four selections.

Our @evansilva has released his draft grades for all 32 NFL teams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aE3g4p51To — Establish The Run (@EstablishTheRun) May 1, 2023

He ranked the New York Jets’ draft as the best in the division — giving them an A — while ranking both the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills just ahead of Miami with each receiving B- grades.

Silva went on to explain how he actually likes Miami’s individual picks, plus the fact that they “stole” cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles rams for a third round pick plus backup tight end Hunter Long. His poor grade comes from the fact that he must “penalize” them for losing a first round pick by tampering with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

Of Miami’s first two picks — cornerback Cam Smith and running back Devon Achane — Silva had this to say:

“A swaggy ballhawk with plus size and speed, Smith played boundary and slot corner for the Gamecocks. Achane drew pre-draft Jahvid Best comparisons as a home-run hitter, adding to Miami’s already treasure trove of offensive speed.”

For those pessimists who were upset that the Dolphins’ 2023 draft was graded so highly by The Draft Network yesterday, here is the opposite viewpoint for you to consume. Regardless, a random letter on a website will not tell you whether or not the Dolphins drafted well in April — the way the players play during the 2023 season and beyond will be the definitive proof.

