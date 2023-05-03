Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Why did teams allow Christian Gonzalez to fall to the Patriots in the NFL Draft? - Pats Pulpit

Gonzalez was projected as a top-10 pick but he eventually was selected by New England at No. 17 overall.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Scouting Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers - Gang Green Nation

Last week, the Jets announced that they had agreed a deal to trade for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Today, we break down Rodgers in detail.





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Opinion: Dalton Kincaid could be the herald of a new offense for Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings

Sometimes all it takes is one

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens will NOT pick up Patrick Queen’s fifth-year option - Baltimore Beatdown

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are not picking up the option year of Queen’s contract





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Joey Porter Jr. is exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers need at cornerback - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Nittany Lions star has the capacity to dominate for the black and gold, just as his dad did.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Jonah Williams injury update: Zac Taylor on Williams, Jackson Carman - Cincy Jungle

Williams is staying in the Queen City, for now.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Camp tryout: BW’s Anthony Kendall trying out for Jets then Browns - Dawgs By Nature

Anthony Kendall has two shots to go from Baldwin-Wallace to the NFL

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

2023 NFL Draft Recap: Where the Houston Texans Made Their Moves - Battle Red Blog

The Houston Texans made some of the most exciting trades in the 2023 NFL Draft!





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Does Will Levis signal the end for Malik Willis with the Tennessee Titans? - Music City Miracles

The Titans have a crowded quarterback room. What does it all mean?





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars post-draft aggregate grades - Big Cat Country

How does national media grade Jacksonville’s 2023 draft haul?





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts Jim Irsay on NFL Draft: Still take Anthony Richardson if had No 1 pick - Stampede Blue

This much is clear from Jim Irsay: Anthony Richardson was the Colts top guy early on—and that only continued until their pick.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos pick up WR Jerry Jeudy’s fifth-year option - Mile High Report

Denver Broncos have picked up Jerry Jeudy’s the fifth-year option!





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers Draft Grades: BFTB staff grades each pick from 2023 draft class - Bolts From The Blue

Michael, Matthew, and Kyle grade each Chargers pick and discuss what they like or dislike about it.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders 2023 NFL Draft winners and losers - Silver And Black Pride

We look at the winners and losers for the Las Vegas Raiders after they made nine selections in the 2023 NFL draft





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Free Agency 2023: KC reportedly bringing back Jerick McKinnon - Arrowhead Pride

Talking Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire — and a new face in the running back room.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants 2023 NFL Draft: Were “Trader Joe” Schoen’s moves worth the cost? - Big Blue View

Statistically, no. But individual trades can only be evaluated in light of the specific situation and after the fact.





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

2023 Eagles NFL Draft: Mike Mayock explains Philly’s Jalen Carter evaluation - Bleeding Green Nation

Jalen Carter sunk, and sunk, and sunk on Thursday in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Georgia 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive tackle received rave reviews on the football field, while...





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys war room video suggests it was Mazi Smith over Matthew Bergeron - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys offered a peek at how the first-round decision was made.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

The 5 O’Clock Club: When Dan Snyder’s gone, are you going to FedEx Field to watch games again? - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers News: Team leaves the door open for Lewis, Amos and Crosby - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay did not assign the jersey numbers of their remaining free-agent contributors to rookies





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

NFL Draft rumors: How, why the Detroit Lions drafted RB Jahmyr Gibbs at 12 - Pride Of Detroit

A detailed explanation of how and why the Detroit Lions selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

10 Bears Takes After the Conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron

The 2023 NFL Draft is complete and the Chicago Bears will hold rookie mini-camp this weekend at Halas Hall. With the roster far from complete, we’ll dissect the draft process and what could be coming next for the Bears.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Mekhi Blackmon Is Poised To Be A Vikings Starter This Season - Daily Norseman

Blackmon is too polished and versatile for Brian Flores to leave on the bench.

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints decide not to pick up 5th year option for OL Cesar Ruiz - Canal Street Chronicles

Ruiz is now in the final year of his rookie contract.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons roster: Wide receiver, swing tackle top Falcons’ post-draft needs - The Falcoholic

There are four needs in particular that stand out for the Falcons.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Some good (and bad) player grades from the Panthers 2023 draft class - Cat Scratch Reader

The media mostly liked what the Panthers did at the draft, with one glaring Day 2 exception.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Is a Buccaneers, Donovan Smith reunion best for both parties? - Bucs Nation

Earlier this offseason, Tampa Bay said goodbye to left tackle Donovan Smith.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Trey Lance’s shortened delivery will help his case to start during OTAs - Niners Nation

Gradual progression should be Lance’s goal this offseason





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals to decline fifth-year option in Isaiah Simmons per report - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are not picking up the fifth year option of linebacker Isaiah Simmons per reports.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Initial takeaways from the Seahawks’ 2023 NFL Draft - Field Gulls

Thoughts on how the Seahawks handled the 2023 NFL Draft.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

NFL free agents: Rams could add from these top remaining unsigned vets - Turf Show Times

Forty names are still available after the draft for the LA Rams, including receivers, tackles, and cornerbacks