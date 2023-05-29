Speed Kills! Dolphins led the NFL in plays where the ball carrier reached 20+ MPH in 2022

The Miami Dolphins offense is fast — like really fast — and a recent statistic from NFL’s next-gen stats shows just how explosive Mike McDaniel’s squad was in 2022.

According to next-gen stats, only two teams in football had more than 20 plays where the ball carrier reached 20+ MPH: the Chicago Bears and, of course, your Miami Dolphins!

The Bears and Dolphins were the only teams in 2022 with 20+ plays from scrimmage where an offensive ball carrier reached 20+ MPH.



They were led by Tyreek Hill (10) and Justin Fields (9), who were the only players with more than 6 touches reaching 20+ MPH.#FinsUp | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/EhOqgWVi4k — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) May 24, 2023

To the surprise of no one, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill led the league in plays where he reached a max speed of more than 20+ MPH, finishing the season with ten. Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields finished with nine.

Most impressive, however, was that Miami finished first in the league with 23 plays. AND, if you were to subtract Hill’s ten offensive plays, where he reached over 20+ MPH, Miami would still land in the top-5.

Could the Dolphins again lead the league in 20+ MPH carries in 2023? I’d say there’s a good chance.

After all, Miami still has Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and Tyreek Hill. This offseason, they added slot wide receiver Braxton Berrios too. But perhaps the most explosive player on the Dolphins’ roster is rookie running back De’Von Achane.

Achane spoke about his #elite speed over the weekend at Waddle’s youth camp and said the fastest he was ever timed was 26 MPH!

Maybe Devon Achane wins the race?



A kid asked what’s the fastest they’ve ran in MPH.



Tyreek Hill: 24 MPH

Devon Achane: 26MPH (!)



After hearing 26, Jaylen Waddle didn’t want to answer pic.twitter.com/26VlkVCemg — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) May 27, 2023

At the 2023 NFL scouting combine, Achane was timed as the fastest running back, running an official 4.32 40-yard dash. This was the fourth fastest time ever recorded by a running back at the combine. Zebra Sports also said Achane hit a top speed of 24.42 MPH during his run. And last year, during Achane’s 96-yard kickoff return, Miami’s newest playmaker was clocked at 22.22 MPH.

and that was before the #dolphins added de’Von achane, who was clocked at 24.42 MPH during the 40-yard dash (fastest RB). he also did this vs. bama pic.twitter.com/Ysic3PaWhq https://t.co/niZ40Ig7hW — josh houtz (@houtz) May 25, 2023

Achane said he was open to racing Waddle, Mostert, and Hill earlier this offseason. Still, regardless of which player is technically the fastest, Mike McDaniel should be licking his chops at the offensive weapons at his disposal. I know I am!

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins leading the league in plays where the ball carrier reached 20+ MPH? Do you think they’ll improve on that number in 2023? Who do you think would win in a race between Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, and De’Von Achane? Let us know in the comments section below!