Miami Dolphins 2023 depth chart: Strongest position group

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of their 2023 Organized Team Activities, getting back on the field and starting their preparations for the regular season. While there can still be some changes to the roster as cuts are made around the league and still available free agents are added, the Dolphins’ depth chart is pretty much set. Which position group is the strongest for Miami this year?

We asked the fans to answer that question in our latest SB Nation Reacts poll. The results were not overly surprising, with the wide receivers, headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, dominating the survey with 60 percent of the responses picking them. The defensive backs were second at 30 percent, followed by the defensive line with nine percent of the vote, and the quarterbacks with one percent of the responses.

We also asked which of the top two receivers, Hill or Waddle, would have more receiving yards this year. Hill finished last season with 1,710 yards while Waddle had 1,356 yards. Hill set the single-season franchise receiving yards record with that total, while Waddle had the third-most receiving yards in team history. How will they finish in 2023?

The fans believe it is likely they have similar performances this upcoming season. Hill finishing with more yards than Waddle received 83 percent of the fan votes.

Finally, we asked a question about the running back position. There is a lot of discussion about what Miami will do with the running game this year, with head coach Mike McDaniel having admitted he needed to call running plays more often and fans wanting to see the team land a top runner. Currently, the Dolphins have their four rushers from last year, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Jr., Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin, along with rookie De’Von Achane on the roster. There has been plenty of speculation that the Dolphins could try to add Dalvin Cook, the Minnesota Vikings’ running back who may or may not be finding his way out of Minnesota this year. Is Miami’s top rusher for the 2023 season currently on the Dolphins’ roster, or will they be adding someone?

According to 80 percent of the fans, Miami’s running game going to be led by someone currently on the roster.

We will be back with another SB Nation Reacts survey soon.

