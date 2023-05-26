WATCH: Who will win the third wide receiver job for the Miami Dolphins in 2023?

The wide receiver room is one of the biggest strengths of the Miami Dolphins. In fact, there’s an argument to be made that the Dolphins’ strongest position group period is the wide receivers.

Led by perennial Pro-Bowl talent Tyreek Hill and third-year stud Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins have one of the best receiving tandems in all of the National Football League.

But which player is going to step up and claim the third wide receiver role?

Miami has plenty of options to fill the position.

Signed away from the New York Jets earlier this offseason, Braxton Berrios joins this Dolphins squad as a kick returner, but also as an option on underneath routes for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Berrios’ game resembles that of Wes Welker — former two-time first-team All-Pro receiver — who will now be coaching the young player as a member of Miami’s staff.

Robbie Chosen — formerly known as Robbie Anderson — signed with the Dolphins later in the offseason, but has already been receiving some buzz in regards to what his impact could be in Miami’s offense. Chosen has 375 receptions for 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns in his productive seven year career. Another speedster, Chosen could take some deep routes off of Hill and Waddle’s plates in order to allow them to work more on intermediate and short routes, potentially providing some much-needed yards after catch for Tagovailoa.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. was signed away from the Dallas Cowboys last offseason and figured to have a sizable role in Miami’s 2022 offense... and then the Tyreek Hill trade happened. As a result, Wilson Jr. only nabbed 12 balls for 136 yards and zero touchdowns in 15 games last season. Rumors were rampant that Wilson Jr. would be traded this offseason, yet that hasn’t happened so far. Could he win a camp battle and find himself on the field for the Dolphins in 2023 in three wide receiver sets? Time will tell.

