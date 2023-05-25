5/25/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; a running back gets recognized!

The Miami Dolphins were once again on the practice field on Thursday, which means we, as fans, got another opportunity to find out who is shining during organized team activities. The first recipient of the orange jersey award was an offensive player — Jaylen Waddle — while the second winner was a defensive player — Duke Riley.

Today, the offense once again got on the board, with today’s winner being a member of the running back room. Was it veteran Raheem Mostert? Maybe it was Jeff Wilson Jr.? Did the rookie, Devon Achane, wear the orange threads?

Nope!

Today’s recipient of the orange jersey award was none other than Salvon Ahmed!

*the RBs have entered the chat*@AhmedSalvon rockin’ the jersey today! pic.twitter.com/31MhUgJPdt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 25, 2023

Many fans are wondering who will remain in Miami’s running back room after cuts are made, especially with the apple of Mike McDaniel’s eye, Achane, being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Currently, it looks like Ahmed has the leg up on fellow back, Myles Gaskin, for the final running back spot.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!