Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel showers praise on Miami Heat, Florida Panthers

The Miami Dolphins have much to look forward to in 2023, but things haven’t always been this optimistic in South Florida. Realistically, putting the Miami Heat’s Big-3 era aside, South Florida sports have undergone quite a bit of pain since the turn of the century.

However, times may be changing.

The Miami Heat are one win away from clinching a spot in the NBA Finals, and the Florida Panthers are also a single win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Finals. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says he’s taken note of both teams, and hopes to achieve similar goals next season.

Mike McDaniel giving props to the Heat and Panthers for their success. Specifically notes that he appreciates that they’re doing a lot of things people said they couldn’t do and that the Dolphins are taking note of that pic.twitter.com/Q5hDUCYRZt — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) May 23, 2023

In his press conference on Tuesday, McDaniel said “How cool is that for South Florida sports, just in general? Specifically, the Heat and the Panthers, just doing a lot of things people said they couldn’t do.”

It’s kind words from McDaniel, who has been been a front-row attendee at multiple Heat and Panthers’ games this season, and has shown his support for both teams all year. McDaniel also stated that the organization have taken note of both the Heat and the Panthers’ success this season, so one can only hope a similar season is due for the Dolphins.