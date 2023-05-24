Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Joe Philbin set to join Ohio State as “offensive assistant”

One of the most prestigious programs in all of College Football is looking to bolster its offense this upcoming season, and they’ve turned to the most unexpected candidate.

Joe Philbin, the former Miami Dolphins head coach and, most recently, the offensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys, is set to join Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Senior College Football Writer Pete Thamel.

Sources: Ohio State has hired former NFL head coach Joe Philbin as an offensive analyst. He’s the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins and won a Super Bowl as Green Bay’s offensive coordinator. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 23, 2023

Philbin, 61, was the Dolphins head coach from 2012-2015, leading the team to a 26-30 record. He was fired in 2015 after starting the season 1-3 — paving the way for Dan Campbell to take over as interim head coach. He will now be reunited with former Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline — the Buckeyes offensive coordinator — in Columbus, Ohio.

During his 39 years in coaching, Philbin has held every offensive position under the Sun at the collegiate and professional levels. His most notable stop — and longest coaching tenure — was in Green Bay, where he started as an offensive line assistant and worked his way up to offensive coordinator, playing a pivotal role in the Packers Super Bowl Championship. Last season, Philbin was the offensive line coach with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent three seasons. He now joins the Buckeyes, where he looks to help one of the nation’s best offenses.

Last season, the Buckeyes averaged 490.7 yards per game, the ninth most in college football. In addition, Ohio State finished the 2022 season fifth in scoring with 579 points. Now, with the help of Joe Philbin and new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes look to improve on those numbers —and, most importantly, win the National Championship.

