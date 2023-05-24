Miami Dolphins RB De’Von Achane compares himself to Christian McCaffrey; says he’s ready to race Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Raheem Mostert

Over the weekend, Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane participated in the 2023 NFLPA rookie premiere, where he was the only one of Miami’s rookies that received an invite.

During this event, we got our first look at Miami’s third-round pick in his gameday uniform, as well as a few different sound bites from interviews that took place over the weekend. One of those interviews was captured by Fins.District on Instagram, who had the opportunity to sit down and interview the explosive running back out of Texas A&M.

The first question Achane was asked was whether or not he spoke to QB1, Tua Tagovailoa. Miami’s newest playmaker said the two introduced themselves to one another but haven’t had the chance to bond quite yet. Next, Achane was asked which running backs he admired most growing up. Here’s what he said.

“At first, it was Landanian Tomlinson. Then it was Reggie Bush. And now it’s Christian McCaffrey.” He was then asked which player he compares to most, and without hesitation, Achane replied, “McCaffrey.”

Next, the 84th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was asked whether or not we could see a four-man race between Achane, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Raheem Mostert at some point during training camp. He was quick to respond:

“My answer is yes! I mean, I don’t want to hurt nobody. I don’t want no one pulling no hamstring... but that’s up to the guys.”

Achane was then asked who his favorite team was growing up. And although he didn’t have a favorite team, he did have a favorite player. A favorite player that is now representing another AFC East team.

“I never really had a favorite team. I just had like favorite players. Like, my favorite QB is Aaron Rodgers.”

No one knows if Achane will be the next CMC, but after the first few days of OTAs, onlookers are certainly in awe of his playmaking ability.

Achane might've been my practice player of the day. He was chewing up yardage. https://t.co/rU13Y9IKSt — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 23, 2023

#Dolphins OTA Week 1 notes



: Rookie RB Devon Achane got rave reviews from teammates. Jeff Wilson: “That boy can go.” Achane stood out as speedy receiver

‍⚕️: RT Austin Jackson said he had reconstructive right ankle surgery. Healthy & in good shape now

: DEF ahead of OFF early — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 23, 2023

Run Achane, Run!

