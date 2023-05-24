Which former Miami Dolphin FA signing disappointed the most?

As Miami Dolphins fans we unfortunately head into most offseasons with hope for massive improvement. This improvement, beyond the hiring of a new head coach or replacement of other parts of the coaching staff, comes in the form of both free-agency signings and draft picks. As with many of the past draft picks, there are also many free-agent signing that have proven less than fruitful to say the least. Some of these hurt more than others in that they were either high draft picks that just bombed or free agents that bombed as well given fat contracts to play in South Florida. Those big contracts can be a mess, especially if you give the guy any guaranteed money after that first season.

So tonight's question is who do you consider the Miami Dolphins' worst/most disappointing free agent signing ever and why?

Please give us your answer and reason for picking that particular player in the comments section below-