Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Ty Montgomery has a ‘great chance’ to be Patriots’ third-down back - Pats Pulpit

Veteran running back Ty Montgomery is entering his second season with the New England Patriots.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Mekhi Becton shares frustration with how the Jets coaching staff has handled him - Gang Green Nation

As part of a wider range interview with Bob Glauber of Newsday, Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton expressed some unhappiness with how the team has handled his development, particularly a move to...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Plays That Defined 2022: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings

Well... this one sucked

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens sign QB Josh Johnson - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore adds more depth behind Lamar Jackson





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

What were your thoughts on Ben Roethlisberger’s recent comments on Kenny Pickett? - Behind the Steel Curtain

The future Hall of Fame quarterback was brutally honest during his most recent Footbahlin’ podcast with Kenny Pickett as the guest.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Bengals NFL schedule 2023: Cincinnati among teams with fewest rest days - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals’ time for rest and preparation will be among the least in the league.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson, roster building and the salary cap - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland has $230M in guaranteed money committed to their quarterback, but that should not hamper GM Andrew Berry’s efforts in building out a talented roster.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Expectations for Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J Stroud in 2023 - Battle Red Blog

A look at what to expect from Texans rookie quarterback C.J Stroud.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans WR Treylon Burks transforms body, mindset ahead of sophomore season - Music City Miracles

Titans fans can expect to see a new-and-improved version of Treylon Burks in 2023





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Calvin Ridley turns heads in first Jaguars offseason workout - Big Cat Country

The first clips of Calvin Ridley and other OTA news





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts 2023 season predictions: Is Indianapolis as bad as the national media thinks? - Stampede Blue

National media has the 2023 Indianapolis Colts ranked at the bottom of the NFL

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos Roster Review: Quarterbacks - Mile High Report

Over the next few weeks, Mile High Report will hone in and analyze the Denver Broncos roster prior to training camp. We are kicking things off with the quarterback group.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Austin Ekeler staying in LA with re-worked contract - Bolts From The Blue

Ekeler will become a free agent after the 2023 season at the age of 28.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Tom Brady buys minority share of team from Mark Davis - Silver And Black Pride

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to buy a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders from owner Mark Davis





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice are Chiefs’ players to watch ahead of 2023 - Arrowhead Pride

The football analytics posted its roster rankings on Monday morning.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants’ roster better in 2023? PFF doesn’t think so - Big Blue View

Giants are only No. 23 in PFF’s offseason roster rankings





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles RB Rashaad Penny: 5 things to know - Bleeding Green Nation

Seahawks perspective on Philadelphia’s new RB.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Price ceiling for signing ex-Cowboys free agent Ezekiel Elliott proposed - Blogging The Boys

Is a reunion in Dallas in the cards for Ezekiel Elliott?





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

The 5 O’Clock Club: The myth of Washington’s ‘easy’ 2022 schedule - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Fan Poll: Most Packers fans think Jordan Love is the guy - Acme Packing Company

92 percent of fans believe Love will be starting in 2024.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Detroit Lions 2023 offseason grades: Recapping NFL Draft, free agency - Pride Of Detroit

Now that most of the Detroit Lions’ 2023 offseason moves have been made, let’s analyze how they did.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

How much improvement can the Bears' offense have in 2023? - Windy City Gridiron

Greg Gabriel takes a big picture look at the projected Bears offense.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Pro Football Focus identifies big breakout candidate for the Vikings - Daily Norseman

And we mean big in the literal sense

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints and Bucs in a trademark battle over “Krewe” - Canal Street Chronicles

Tampa Bay claims that they used the term first.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

What will make 2023 a success for the Atlanta Falcons? - The Falcoholic

The Falcons seem poised for success. What will make 2023 a success in your eyes?





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Can Miles Sanders become the Panthers’ next 1,000-yard rusher? - Cat Scratch Reader

As Sanders comes to Carolina fresh off a Pro Bowl season, let’s take a look back at the former 1,000-yard rushers in Panthers history.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Buccaneers QB News: Bowles says ‘We don’t have a starter right now’ - Bucs Nation

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles says they don’t have a starting QB right now

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: QB Sam Darnold’s trait that makes him a starter - Niners Nation

Sam Darnold, a talented thrower, has an opportunity to start for the 49ers. But will his talent be enough?





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals’ options for DeAndre Hopkins in weak trade market - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins omits Kyler Murray from top 5 quarterbacks





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Report: Seattle Seahawks signing former first round CB Artie Burns - Field Gulls

Artie Burns set to return to the Seahawks after filling a depth role in 2022





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams tanking for Caleb? One of their former head coaches disagrees - Turf Show Times

Former Rams coach Mike Martz might know something the rest of us don’t