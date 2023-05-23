Whats the best Miami Dolphins game you have viewed in person?

Not all of us have had the chance to see our favorite team, the Miami Dolphins, live in person while many others have. If you are not already aware based on the photo above, mine was the playoff game between the Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns on January 4th, 1986. One thing that I remember about that game, even though I was only 15 at the time was the fact that despite it being January 4th it was the hottest game that I had ever been to up to that point and is still the hottest I can remember being at any game and that’s saying something. The other outstanding thing about this game is it was a remarkable comeback. I have always assumed that the Browns just eventually withered in the oppressive heat and humidity that you just don’t see, especially in the dead of Winter in Cleveland Ohio.

For those of you who either don’t remember or were not alive yet, the Dolphins ended the first quarter down 7 to 3. By the half, the team was down even more, 17 to 3. By the end of the 3rd quarter, the Phins, behind Dan Marino’s arm, and the withering Browns had rallied a bit and were still down by 4 points, 21 to 17. By the time the final whistle had been blown, the Dolphins had completed their comeback, sending Cleveland home with a loss 21 to 24.

So tonight’s question is if you have ever attended any Miami Dolphins games in person which is the best game you saw live? If you have never had the opportunity to witness a Miami Dolphins game in person which of the games that you watched on television sticks with you as the best game you have ever seen?

Please give us your answers and why in the comments section below-