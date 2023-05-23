5/23/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Defense gets on the board!

Day two of Miami’s voluntary organized team activities has concluded in sunny South Florida, and a new member of the Dolphins’ squad has joined the prestigious orange jersey award winner’s club!

Yesterday saw third-year wide-receiver Jaylen Waddle in the orange threads, but today, a member of Miami’s revamped defense was bestowed the honor.

Who was that player?

Linebacker, Duke Riley, was decked out in the brightly colored jersey! In addition to the unique threads, Riley was also able to choose the music that was played during the practice.

Riley signed a two-year $5 million deal to return to the Dolphins this offseason after playing the last two seasons with the club — suiting up for all 17 regular season games, plus Miami’s playoff game last year.

The soon-to-be 29 year-old seems to be starting his 2023 season off right!

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley

