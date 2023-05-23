Dolphins Reacts Survey: What’s Miami’s strongest position group?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’ve got three survey questions for Phins fans this week. First, what do you think is the strongest position group for the Dolphins heading into the 2023 season? Second, do you think Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill will be the Dolphins’ leading receiver in 2023? And third, do you think the Dolphins’ top rusher in 2023 is already on the roster, or will they add someone before the season begins who will take that crown?

Weigh in via our survey below, and be sure to let us know why you responded the way you did in the comment section! Check back later this week for the results.