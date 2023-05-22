Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has fully embraced his role as Miami Heat hype man

Mike McDaniel quickly won fans of the Miami Dolphins over with his quirky attitude and willingness to make things work with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Much like athletes, coaches have a life outside of the gridiron and McDaniel has spent the last few months of the offseason supporting a fellow Miami team — the surging Miami Heat.

Is there a cooler NFL coach than Mike McDaniel? Nope. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/yjQml2seQl — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2023

McDaniel was spotted courtside throughout the Heat’s impressive playoff run. Prior to Sunday’s win over the Boston Celtics, Miami’s second-year coach spent time with Christian Wilkins and Jalen Ramsey.

Mike, Jalen, and Christian just goofing around before the Heat game last night pic.twitter.com/ddNoqYoEfM — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) May 22, 2023

Organizations have thrown shade at other professional teams competing in the same city in past years, but it’s clear — considering that the Florida Panthers, Heat, and Dolphins all reached the playoffs — the spotlight is big enough to celebrate each success.

With each team supporting one another, it just adds to the excitement that comes with a championship pursuit.

Coach of the year https://t.co/K130jIfoAA — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 22, 2023

“He’s a players’ coach,” receiver River Cracraft said of coach McDaniel last offseason. “He gets along with players and he acts like he’s one of us in the sense that you can talk to him. He’s never going to big-time you or push you aside.

“That’s what he’s doing with everybody here and that’s why I love playing for Mike, because you know what you’re going to get from him, just his honesty.”