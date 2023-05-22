5/22/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; We’re back!

The Miami Dolphins have finally once again hit the practice field in sunny South Florida, which means it’s officially football season once more! Although, when is it ever NOT football season?

With the return of the squad to the practice field comes the return of one of the most prestigious awards any Dolphins player could possibly ever receive — the orange practice jersey award! This orange jersey is given to the Dolphins player who had the best day of practice the day before, so today’s winner must have had himself an amazing offseason to be recognized on this first day of offseason training activities.

Drum roll, please...

That player is none other than third year standout wide-receiver Jaylen Waddle! The Penguin found himself recognized for his work ethic and leadership skills at today’s practice!

rocking the jersey on the first day of OTAs pic.twitter.com/O8CsaUjNiS — josh houtz (@houtz) May 22, 2023

Throughout the 2022 offseason, Waddle was the recipient of the award — which also allows the winner to be the team’s de-facto DJ for the practice as well — only one time, but he’ll surely look to build upon today’s strong start and wear the orange threads again as the offseason progresses.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle

