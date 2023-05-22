Dolphins to host Falcons in training camp joint practices

The Miami Dolphins will host the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 preseason. It appears they will be hosting them for more than just that game according to a report from NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Miami and Atlanta will join together for two training camp practices in Miami ahead of the game.

The preseason game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on August 11. According to Wolfe’s report, the Dolphins and Falcons will practice together on August 8 and 9. Those two workouts will be included in the training camp practices open to the public when the Dolphins announce those dates.

Miami’s preseason will also include an August 19 game against the Houston Texans and an August 26 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both of those games will be away games for Miami.

An increasingly more common event, joint practices allow teams to get a better look at their own players and system in a controlled environment, but one that becomes a little more competitive than normal intra-team practices. The Dolphins were hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles to Miami for two sets of joint practices last year. They conducted joint practices with the Chicago Bears in 2021 ahead of their preseason game in Chicago. Miami hosted the Falcons in 2021 for two shared practices as well. The 2019 training camp schedule included two practices for the Dolphins in Tampa with the Buccaneers.

The 2020 season did not include joint practices or preseason games due to the COVID-19 protocols established for that season.