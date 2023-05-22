Dolphins kickoff OTAs on Monday as 2023 offseason training program ramps up

The Miami Dolphins have advanced into phase three of the 2023 offseason training program, allowing the team to hold the first day of their Organized Team Activities, or OTAs, on Monday. Miami entered phase one of the training program on April 17, during which they could hold team and position meetings, strength and conditioning work, and any injury rehabilitation that is needed. Phase two began two weeks later and allowed on-field workouts, but limited them to individual or group instruction and drills, “prefect play” drills, and walk-throughs with the offense and defense lining up against themselves (no offense versus defense work).

Now in phase three, the Dolphins can begin to work offense versus defense in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 team drills. Miami’s OTAs during this phase will be held May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, and June 2.

No live contact is allowed during the offseason training program, including during OTAs. The offseason program is completely voluntary, except for the mandatory minicamp, which the Dolphins will hold on June 6-8.

Following minicamp, Miami is expected to break until mid-July when they will report for training camp. The exact reporting dates have not been set, but Miami’s preseason schedule begins on August 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. Teams can typically have their rookies report three weeks before the first preseason contest, while the veterans can report two weeks before the game. That would put the Dolphins reporting around July 20th for the rookies and July 27th - but again, those dates have not been locked in as of publication.