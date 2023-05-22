WATCH: Will Durham Smythe remain Miami Dolphins starting tight end throughout 2023 season?

The Miami Dolphins’ tight end room will look vastly different in 2023 than it did during the 2022 NFL season. Former Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki — Miami’s primary pass catcher at the position — left South Florida for the division rival New England Patriots when he signed a one year deal worth $4.5 million this offseason.

Instead of extending Gesicki, Miami opted to re-up his draft mate, Durham Smythe, shortly after free agency began. Smythe signed an extension with the Dolphins worth $7 million over two years. The modest deal left fans wondering if the soon-to-be 28 year-old would end up being the Dolphins’ starting tight end for the 2023 season.

However, Miami’s front office was not done with the tight end additions.

On March 17th, the Dolphins signed journeyman tight end Eric Saubert to a one year deal worth north of $1.6 million. Later in free agency, Miami added veteran Tyler Kroft to the room on a one year $1.29 million deal.

Both players will look to push Smythe for the starting role, and one — or both — may end up surpassing him for the job — not for their pass catching ability, but for their blocking prowess.

In 192 blocking snaps for the Denver Broncos last season, Eric Saubert didn’t allow a sack. Similarly, Kroft has been known for his solid blocking skills as well — despite giving up the pressure that allowed Haason Reddick to injure Brock Purdy during San Francisco’s playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last year during the NFL Playoffs.

Durham Smythe has been known as a middle-of-the-road blocker, while not contributing a whole lot in the passing game — amassing just 88 receptions for 809 yards and three receiving touchdowns in his five year career.

