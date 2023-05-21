Emmanuel Ogbah is excited to see how Vic Fangio takes advantage of Miami’s stout defensive front

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for the 2023 season with five of the team’s six-largest cap hits on the defensive end. Edge-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, who enters the year with Miami’s highest cap hit after signing a new four-year deal last offseason, suffered a torn tricep in mid-November.

While the seventh-season vet missed most of the team’s playoff chase after acquiring Bradley Chubb, Ogbah is expecting big things from Miami’s defense in 2023 — especially with 40-year coaching vet Vic Fangio calling the shots.

“We’re all obviously a talented bunch,” Ogbah said when speaking to the media on May 16. I’m excited. I’m sure [Fangio] is going to draw up some packages that will have us in there. I’m excited about this new defense that we’ve got going.

“Unfortunately, I know I got hurt last year, so we didn’t get to see all of what we can do on the field together. But it’s a new season and I’m excited about it.”

Fangio-led defenses have ranked in the top 10 in points allowed 10 times in his 22 seasons as a defensive coordinator or head coach. The league’s highest-paid defensive coordinator joined a situation that features a pair of disruptive edge rushers in Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, who combined for 15 sacks last season.

Additionally, Christian Wilkins had 58 stops at defensive tackle, 11 more than the next closest player at that position. Meanwhile, fellow interior lineman Zack Sieler ranked third with 44 defense stops. The pair also showcased the ability to get to the quarterback with 3.5 sacks each.

Miami’s pass rush seems primed to continue its success under Vic Fangio — and that’s before mixing in the franchise’s highest-paid player.

“I’m still learning this new defense, so I’m going to be pretty much across the whole d-line. So standing, inside, outside, it’s whatever. I’ll be doing whatever,” Ogbah said of his role moving forward. “I’ve got to go out there and put some good juice on tape.

“Obviously I battled some injuries last year but I’m ready to go this year. I’ve got to take care of my body better this year and just focus on the little things.”